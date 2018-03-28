10 Reba McEntire Songs That Sound Like Short Stories

No matter how you slice it, Reba McEntire has been the most artistically significant performer in country music of the past 30 years.

During that time, she pioneered the narrative, movie-like music video, scored 25 No. 1 singles and 10 gold, 11 platinum and nine multiple platinum albums, was a four-time winner of the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year award, toured as an arena-filling headliner, distinguished herself as a movie, series television and Broadway stage actress and, in 2011, was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

More than most other country singers, McEntire has also chosen to record songs that have the dramatic impact of well-crafted short stories. Here are 10 of her best. Five of these are from her dark but flawless For My Broken Heart album, which she recorded in 1991 soon after seven of her band members and her road manager were killed in an airplane crash. I continue to regard For My Broken Heart as the greatest country album ever made.

