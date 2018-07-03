20 Country Songs Fit for the Fourth of July

Grilling out, chilling out, nursing a cold one with your family and friends in a backyard or maybe relaxing at the pool or a lake, soaking up the sun and the moment. Heck, if that ain’t American, what is? What could be better?

Well, maybe a good country for the soundtrack. And I mean all kinds of country.

If there was ever a genre of music to paint a perfect portrait of what it means to feel that patriotic pride, it might just be country music.

It’s not the only one by any means — and you don’t have to be a country fan to be a true-blue American patriot — but we country fans would certainly love to invite you to our party so you can experience the lyrical and musical pictures and stories. Cherishing the good times and even the hard times and the sorrowful times, good music helps the heart swell with American splendor.

So here’s a list of tunes — new, classic, familiar, maybe brand new to you — to get your Fourth of July party started. It’s not intended to be a list of the all-time greatest patriotic songs, but rather a collection of music to keep things rocking as you enjoy a day off from your daily grind and reflect on what it means for us to live free in this beautiful, great nation we call home.