Photo Gallery: Merle Haggard Through the Years

Although “The Fugitive” is one of the few Merle Haggard hits that he didn’t personally write, much of his life might be captured in the familiar lyrics, “Down every road there’s always one more city.”
The Country Music Hall of Fame member died on April 6, 2016 at age 79. He will be remembered as an unrepentant road warrior who thrived on touring and performing. Along the way, he became a friend and an inspiration to countless country singers, songwriters and musicians, but he also rubbed shoulders with presidents, shared stages with Keith Richards and Jerry Lee Lewis and became a Kennedy Honors recipient alongside Paul McCartney and Oprah Winfrey.
Here’s a look at some of the people he encountered during a colorful career that’s likely to be unmatched by any future country artist.
Visiting President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970
Sharing a Moment With Loretta Lynn
Hanging Out Backstage With Johnny Paycheck in 1980
Backstage With Vince Gill and Actress Jane Seymour at the 1994 ACM Awards
Spending Couch Time on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1996
On the Set of the Video Shoot for Marty Stuart’s 2003 Single, “Farmer’s Dream”
Onstage and Offstage With Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lew Lewis and Kid Rock at the 2004 Outlaws & Angels Concert Taping
With Hank Williams Jr. at the 2006 BMI Awards in Nashville
Onstage With Willie Nelson and Ray Price During the 2007 Last of a Breed Tour
With Miranda Lambert at the Second Annual ACM Honors Ceremony in 2009 in Nashville
At the 2010 Kennedy Honors Gala With Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Dancer/Choreographer Bill T. Jones and Broadway Composer /Lyricist Jerry Herman
With Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson at the 2014 Grammy Awards
Receiving the ACM Crystal Milestone Award From Garth Brooks in 2014
Sharing the Stage With George Strait at the ACM’s All-Star Salute to the Troops in 2014
Being Honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the 2014 CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony With Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and Host Larry the Cable Guy