Photo Gallery: Merle Haggard Through the Years

Although “The Fugitive” is one of the few Merle Haggard hits that he didn’t personally write, much of his life might be captured in the familiar lyrics, “Down every road there’s always one more city.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member died on April 6, 2016 at age 79. He will be remembered as an unrepentant road warrior who thrived on touring and performing. Along the way, he became a friend and an inspiration to countless country singers, songwriters and musicians, but he also rubbed shoulders with presidents, shared stages with Keith Richards and Jerry Lee Lewis and became a Kennedy Honors recipient alongside Paul McCartney and Oprah Winfrey.

Visiting President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Sharing a Moment With Loretta Lynn

Ebet Roberts/Redferns Hanging Out Backstage With Johnny Paycheck in 1980

Kirk West/Getty Images Backstage With Vince Gill and Actress Jane Seymour at the 1994 ACM Awards

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Spending Couch Time on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1996

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images On the Set of the Video Shoot for Marty Stuart’s 2003 Single, “Farmer’s Dream”

Frank Mullen/WireImage Onstage and Offstage With Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lew Lewis and Kid Rock at the 2004 Outlaws & Angels Concert Taping M. Caulfield/WireImage for NBC Universal Photo Department M. Caulfield/WireImage for NBC Universal Photo Department With Hank Williams Jr. at the 2006 BMI Awards in Nashville

Rick Diamond/WireImage for BMI Nashville Onstage With Willie Nelson and Ray Price During the 2007 Last of a Breed Tour

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images With Miranda Lambert at the Second Annual ACM Honors Ceremony in 2009 in Nashville

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM At the 2010 Kennedy Honors Gala With Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Dancer/Choreographer Bill T. Jones and Broadway Composer /Lyricist Jerry Herman Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images) With Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson at the 2014 Grammy Awards

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images Receiving the ACM Crystal Milestone Award From Garth Brooks in 2014

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sharing the Stage With George Strait at the ACM’s All-Star Salute to the Troops in 2014

Sharing the Stage With George Strait at the ACM's All-Star Salute to the Troops in 2014

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM Being Honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the 2014 CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony With Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and Host Larry the Cable Guy Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT




