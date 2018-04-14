Eight Classic Loretta Lynn Photos

Loretta Lynn has been gifting us with her music for years. Let’s take a look at some classic photos of the country music legend in honor of her 86th birthday on Saturday (April 14).
Proud Kentucky nativeMichael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Rocking her blue denim suitMichael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
An unmistakable smileMichael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Striking a pose in front of her tour busWaring Abbott/Getty Images
Doing an interview on her tour bus before a showWaring Abbott/Getty Images
A lovely day to sit in the gardenGetty Images
A conversation with Merle Haggard before performing at Farm Aid in 1985Ebet Roberts/Getty Images
A winning moment at the American Music AwardsRon Galella/Getty Images