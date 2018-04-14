Music

Eight Classic Loretta Lynn Photos

The Country Music Legend Turns 86 Today (April 14)
Loretta Lynn has been gifting us with her music for years. Let’s take a look at some classic photos of the country music legend in honor of her 86th birthday on Saturday (April 14).

  1. Proud Kentucky native

    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  2. Rocking her blue denim suit

    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  3. An unmistakable smile

    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  4. Striking a pose in front of her tour bus

    Waring Abbott/Getty Images

  5. Doing an interview on her tour bus before a show

    Waring Abbott/Getty Images

  6. A lovely day to sit in the garden

    Getty Images

  7. A conversation with Merle Haggard before performing at Farm Aid in 1985

    Ebet Roberts/Getty Images

  8. A winning moment at the American Music Awards

    Ron Galella/Getty Images
