Why Blake Shelton Has Christmas All Year Long

Here’s what I learned about Blake Shelton when he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Dec. 15): He seems to love Christmas music as much as he loves ’80s sitcoms.

And that for him, both are appropriate entertainment all day — and all year — long.

First, Shelton explained why he listens to holiday music even after the gifts have been opened and the eggnog’s all gone.

“All year long I listen to it. I listen to Anne Murray, I listen to Michael Bublé, I listen to Andy Williams. I love Christmas. I love Christmas music,” Shelton said.

“See, I don’t want to let go the day after Christmas,” he added. “So I’ll keep it going.”



When talk turned to his ironic love of The Golden Girls — a show that aired from 1985-1992 but now seems to be on TV 24/7 — Shelton said Dorothy, portrayed by Bea Arthur, was his favorite Girl.

“I just think her sarcasm on that show is incredible,” he said, quickly adding that Benson, the main character on the sitcom of the same name that ran from 1979 to 1986, had the same kind of wit.

“That guy was such a smart ass,” he said of the character played by actor Robert Guillaume.