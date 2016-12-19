Brad Paisley Unveils Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure of Little Jimmy Dickens

Brad Paisley helped unveil Madame Tussauds’ new wax figure of the late Little Jimmy Dickens during his appearance on Saturday night’s (Dec. 17) Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium. The figure will join several other wax creations of music’s biggest stars in the new Madame Tussauds Nashville, opening in spring 2017 within the Opry Mills Mall.

While onstage, Paisley honored his longtime friend by performing the Dickens’ classic “Out Behind the Barn” for the sold-out audience.

“I’m floored at the likeness,” Paisley said in a release. “Jimmy gave the Opry the personality it deserved. He was the kindest to new artists of anybody. He was never judgmental and he was always extremely supportive. He was a man who loved everyone.”

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Dickens was one of the Opry’s most beloved and entertaining acts and one of the field’s busiest road warriors. In 1964, Dickens became the first country artist to make a round-the-world tour when a three-month junket took him to military outposts from Hawaii eastward through Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Turkey, Denmark, Germany, Montreal, Minnesota and then home. He was the oldest living member of the Opry before his death at age 94 on Jan. 2, 2015.

The lifelike figure portrays a 1960s Dickens playing a personalized guitar in a rhinestone-studded suit designed by his original tailors. It will be perched on a stool in a broadcast setting within Madame Tussauds Nashville, which will solely focus on American musicians representing country, rock, jazz, blues and pop.

Additional figures set to go on display include wax creations of Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Minnie Pearl and Johnny Cash. More will be added within the coming weeks.