Thomas Rhett Tops Pandora’s Thumbs-Up List

It seems like there are about a hundred ways to add up a song’s success. Radio spins, downloads, streams, chart ascension, video views and good old-fashioned physical (non-digital) purchases.

And then there are the thumbs-ups.

Pandora counted all of the thumbs-ups that their country songs had in 2016, and came up with the 25 most liked. Altogether, these 25 songs garnered 38 million likes.

Thomas Rhett was very well liked, it appears, because he has two songs in the top 10 with his hits “Die a Happy Man” and “T-Shirt.” And Chris Stapleton wins for showing up the most frequently on the list. Even a handful of new acts made this year’s list. Like Cam, with her break out debut hit “Burning House” and Kane Brown with “Used to Love You Sober.”

It should also be noted that this year’s list is dominated by the guys. Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini are the only two solo females (in addition to Cam) who got enough thumbs-ups to make it. Karen Fairchild, Cassadee Pope and Elle King are the list, but only as featured artists on songs they recorded with Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and Dierks Bentley, respectively.

1. “Die A Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett

2. “H.O.L.Y.,” Florida Georgia Line

3. “Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton

4. “You Should Be Here,” Cole Swindell

5. “Came Here to Forget,” Blake Shelton

6. “T-Shirt,” Thomas Rhett

7. “Somewhere on a Beach,” Dierks Bentley

8. “Think of You” (Feat. Cassadee Pope), Chris Young

9. “Home Alone Tonight” (Feat. Karen Fairchild), Luke Bryan

10. “Drunk on Your Love,” Brett Eldredge

11. “From the Ground Up,” Dan + Shay

12. “Head Over Boots,” Jon Pardi

13. “Middle of a Memory,” Cole Swindell

14. “Different For Girls” (Feat. Elle King), Dierks Bentley

15. “Record Year,” Eric Church

16. “Lights Come On,” Jason Aldean

17. “Fix,” Chris Lane

18. “Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

19. “Snapback,” Old Dominion

20. “Parachute,” Chris Stapleton

21. “Nobody to Blame,” Chris Stapleton

22. “Humble & Kind,” Tim McGraw

23. “Used to Love You Sober,” Kane Brown

24. “Peter Pan,” Kelsea Ballerini

25. “Burning House,” Cam