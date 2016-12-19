Olivia Lane Rocks Around the Christmas Tree

Olivia Lane is absolute sunshine, so it’s no surprise that her cover of the holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” shines just as brightly.

Everyone from LeAnn Rimes to Toby Keith to Lynn Anderson to Amy Grant has covered the song originally made popular by Country Music Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee. Lane’s version more than holds its own with a laidback groove and pure country instrumentation and vocals.

And Lane isn’t just spreading cheer throughout the holiday season. She’s sharing joy all year long.

Her Sunshine Movement is bringing happiness to fans and followers with just the click of an online button. Lane has spent the year encouraging fans to hashtag their happy moments on social media to let the joy multiply.

She even walked the streets of Las Vegas holding up a sign that read “Free Hugs.” It was a smashing success.

In January, the singer heads back out on tour to bring music and happiness to audiences across the country. Hers is definitely a sunny lead to follow.



