Watch: Sun Records Teaser Is Sexy and Soulful

Thursday nights are about to get even hotter on CMT. The red-blooded, white-hot, born-from-the-blues series Sun Records premieres Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and joins Nashville to complete our new Thursday line-up.

The heart-pumping teaser below features a young Elvis Presley (Drake Milligan) and Johnny Cash (Kevin Fonteyne) on guitars, Jerry Lee Lewis (Christian Lees) jamming out on the piano, and Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (Chad Michael Murray) in the studio demanding to hear something no one’s every heard before: rock ‘n’ roll!







Set in Memphis during the tumultuous early days of the civil rights movement, Sun Records tells the untold story of nothing less than the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. Guided by Sam Phillips, young musicians like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis combined the styles of hillbilly country with the 1950s R&B sound created by artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Fats Domino and Ike Turner and changed the course of music forever. The series chronicles these young artists’ often jarring and sudden meteoric rise to fame in the face of sweeping political change and social unrest.

The all-star cast includes Billy Gardell (Presley and Eddy Arnold’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker), Jonah Lees (Jimmy Swaggart), Trevor Donovan (Eddy Arnold), Keir O’Donnell (Dewey Phillips), Jennifer Holland (Sam’s wife Becky Phillips), Margaret Anne Florence (Sam’s assistant Marion Keisker) and Kerry Holliday (Ike Turner).

Sun Records premieres Feb. 23 only on CMT. The series will be paired with Nashville as part of the network's Thursday night programming lineup.