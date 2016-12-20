Songwriter Andrew Dorff Dead at 40

Songwriter Andrew Dorff, whose hits included Kenny Chesney’s “Save It for a Rainy Day” and Hunter Hayes “Somebody’s Heartbreak,” died Monday (Dec. 19) at the age of 40. The place and cause of death have not been officially announced.

Among Dorff’s other major cuts were Martina McBride’s “Ride,” Blake Shelton’s “My Eyes” and “Neon Light,” Ronnie Dunn’s “Bleed Red,” Old Dominion’s “Shut Me Up,” Gary Allan’s “Kiss Me When I’m Down” and William Michael Morgan’s “Missing.”

“There simply are no words for the unbearable loss my family and I are feeling today,” Dorff’s father and fellow songwriter Steve Dorff wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday (Dec. 20). “May God bless … Andrew, the best friend any father could have. Your light will forever shine in my heart and in all those who were lucky enough to know you.”

In a statement issued on behalf of Nashville Songwriters Association, International, the group’s president, Lee Thomas Miller, said, “Our songwriting community is small and close, and this loss will hurt us all deeply. Andrew was a good man and a good friend. He was an elite songwriter at the peak of his life and career.”

Four of his compositions have earned BMI’s Million Air Awards, which the performance rights organization confers on songs that have been played 1 million times each on radio.

Prior to moving to Nashville to concentrate on songwriting, Dorff was a recording artist for Sony and Lost Highway.

He is the brother of Hollywood actor Stephen Dorff. Their father’s songwriting credits include George Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” Kenny Rogers’ “Through the Years” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “Every Which Way but Loose.”