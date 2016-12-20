It’s Cassadee Pope vs. Dustin Lynch on Lip Sync Battle

Cassadee Pope is not afraid of a little competition. Especially when that competition is fellow country singer Dustin Lynch.

The two will face each other Wednesday (Dec. 21) on Spike’s hit series Lip Sync Battle, and she revealed in a show preview that she is surprisingly not nervous.

But she is worried about one very real threat: Lynch’s charm.

“He can charm his way right into America’s heart,” Pope admitted.

She will be lip syncing along to Panic! At the Disco’s 2006 pop-punk single “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies.” Before Pope won season three of The Voice, and became one of country music’s newest faces, she fronted her own pop-punk band Hey Monday, which may give her an advantage as she battles Lynch, who will be syncing along to Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy.”



On the Spike preview clip, Pope even tried some trash talk for Lynch.

“You are trash,” she said, sounding like she meant exactly none of it.

Hosted by LL Cool J with commentator Chrissy Teigen, the “Country Holidays” episode of Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Spike and CMT.