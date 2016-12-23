Making Zac Brown’s Spirits Bright

Zac Brown recently compiled a couple of lists. One is a collection of holiday songs he’s always loved, and another is of wines he’s loving right now.

First, the songs.

The Zac Brown Band frontman didn’t just throw together an obvious mix of country Christmas tunes*. He pulled from almost every genre and every era to come up with 18 songs on Spotify’s Sounds With Sweets: Holiday playlist. From Elvis and the Eagles to the Jackson 5 and the Brian Setzer Orchestra, this hour or so of music will get you in the Christmas spirit in no time.

1. “This Christmas,” Donny Hathaway

2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

3. “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Mel Torme

4. “White Christmas,” Bing Crosby

5. “Blue Christmas,” Elvis Presley

6. “Please Come Home for Christmas,” Eagles

7. “Sleigh Ride,” the Ronettes

8. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” the Jackson 5

9. “Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow,” Frank Sinatra

10. “Here Comes Santa Claus,” Gene Autry

11. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee

12. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Daryl Hall & John Oates

13. “Winter Wonderland,” the Brian Setzer Orchestra

14. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Harry Connick Jr.

15. “Silver Bells,” Andy Williams

16. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Burl Ives

17. “Merry Christmas Baby,” Bruce Springsteen

18. “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth,” Bing Crosby and David Bowie

And while Brown is listening to all those Christmas tunes, he’ll probably be drinking the wines he says are his favorites right now. Some Black Stallion sauvignon blanc (because he told Wine Enthusiast, “I’ve been on a little bit of white kick recently”), plus some Malbec from Tierra del Fuego, some Mollydooker Velvet Glove from Australia, and some of his favorite wine, Hundred Acre Cab. Plus, I bet he’s sampling a few glasses of his own, the new line of Z. Alexander Brown wines.

After the holidays, Brown and his band will be heading into the studio to make a record that returns to their roots.