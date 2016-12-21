“Wanna Be That Song” Becomes Brett Eldredge’s Fifth Top Single

Garth Brooks Gets a Merry Christmas With No. 1 Album, The Ultimate Collection

Garth Brooks, as is his custom, debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard’s country albums chart, this time with The Ultimate Collection. It earns that distinction, according to Nielsen Soundscan calculations, via first-week sales of 38,572 units.

On the country airplay songs chart, Brett Eldredgecommands first place with “Wanna Be That Song.” Eldredge’s fifth No. 1 single, it ascended to the top after a 31-week climb.

It’s slim pickings this week for new titles, what with Music Row powering down for the holidays. There are only two other debuting albums and just three newly arrived songs.

The Voice winner Sunshine Head beams in at No. 36 with The Voice: The Complete Season 11 Collection, and Upchurch plops down at No. 42 with a title that would surely make Minnie Pearl (look it up) wince — Bad Mutha F**ka.

Justin Moore re-enters the chart at No. 50 with Kinda Don’t Care.

The freshman songs are Eldredge and Meghan Trainor’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (No. 52), Kenny Chesney’s “Bar at the End Of The World” (No. 55) and Chris Young’s “The Christmas Song” (No. 58).

Cody Johnson bounces back in at No. 51 with “With You I Am.”

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Christmas Together, Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Eldredge’s Glow.

Parading in behind “Wanna Be That Song” in the Top 5 songs cluster are Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Old Dominion‘s “Song for Another Time” (last week’s No. 1), Carrie Underwood’s “Dirty Laundry” and Florida Georgia Line’s “May We All,” featuring Tim McGraw.

Be sure to tip your bartender a merry Christmas. And if you see me there, I’m buying.