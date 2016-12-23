John Oates Delivers Video for “Santa Be Good to Me”

The holidays are the perfect time of year for romance — and John Oates is bringing his A-game with his new song “Santa Be Good to Me,” a tune about finding that special someone during the most wonderful time of the year.

Glowing lights, flowing champagne, snow on the ground, glamorous parties, magic in the air. … Who doesn’t want to be in love at Christmastime?

The live video from the icon features an intimate jazz and blues-tinged performance of the holiday tune recently released as a collaboration with the Time Jumpers. It’s chock full of finesse, style and a timeless flair.

He’s one half of Hall & Oates, the most successful pop duo of all time, and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But most of all, he’s one of the sweetest, most down-to-earth guys you’ll ever meet.

So although he’s already found love with his wife Aimee, he’s definitely on the “nice” list, Santa. Do really be good to him and bring him something else totally worthy of a rock star.



[ video unavailable on this device ]