Post Monroe Want Christmas to Hang Around

Their Gift Is a Holiday Original Sure to Spread Christmas Cheer

We’re with you, Post Monroe. We don’t ever really want Christmas to end either.

In their brand new video for “Let Christmas Hang Around,” the trio’s Ashlee Hewitt, Whitney Duncan and Shelby McLeod sing about the wonders of the holiday season, all while partaking in some of the season’s greatest tradition such as picking out a tree, decorating the house, baking Christmas cookies and, of course, singing their Christmas song.

That’s a Christmas we’d love to hang around, too.

The girls have so much to be thankful for this holiday. This year, they released their debut EP, performed at CMA Music Festival, made their Grand Ole Opry debut and became one of the first trios inducted in CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise.

Hang around for their new music video.



[ video unavailable on this device ]