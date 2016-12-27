Jennifer Nettles’ “Hey Heartbreak” Shows Who’s Boss

Jennifer Nettles’ “Hey Heartbreak” has everything fans need to get over a broken heart. And it plays out like a timely gift for anyone who has one in the height of the merriest time of the year.

Written Sarah Haze, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins, it’s all about reclaiming one’s emotions from all the crazy feelings and sleepless nights that follow a heartbreak.

The mantras in the bridge are positively infectious. Nettles sings, “Everything I thought I needed, turns out I had/Everything I thought that I wanted, I’m giving back/Starting a mend, that’s beating again.”

“I love that it really takes and sort of personifies and animates all these different aspects of what heartbreak is — the sleepless nights, the feeling crazy, the loneliness and wanting to go out but having to get over those feeling,” Nettles said during an interview with CMT.com. “That’s really what this song does is call out all these different emotions and basically say, ‘I’m going to let you each go.’ I love that take on it.”

When conversation turned to her personal advice on getting over heartache in the holiday season, she agreed it’s best to just face it, embrace it and erase it.

“Life is so short, geez,” she said. “I don’t know why we make it so hard. I struggle with this myself in really trying to maintain a perspective. Of course it is a hard thing to go through a loss of a relationship. But at the end of the day we are here for such a blip of time, just be happy. Don’t make it so hard. Everybody move on. Tend to your business. Be happy.”