Dustin Lynch Takes the Lip Sync Battle Belt

Forget the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, Grammys and gold records on the wall. Dustin Lynch had a goal, and on Wednesday night (Dec. 21), he reached it.

“This is all I’ve ever dreamed of in my life. I finally feel like somebody. This is the first thing I’ve ever won in my life right here. I got a belt, baby,” Lynch joked as he bragged about the extravagant title belt that comes with winning Spike’s Lip Sync Battle.

He promised that the belt’s gonna ride with him when he and battle-mate Cassadee Pope kick off their 2017 tour on Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

The two tourmates brought their best silent singing to the stage — with Lynch on Ludacris’ 2000 hip-hop single “What’s Your Fantasy” and Pope on Panic! At the Disco’s 2006 hit “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies” — and by the end of the show, Lynch was named the winner of the country-themed show. (When it came to the dance moves, though, he called himself a fish out of water.)

Pope, hosts and LL Cool J and a handful of others joined Lynch — and his belt — on the Lip Sync Battle stage to close out the show with a group lip sync to Miley Cyrus’ version of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

“That’s the weirdest way to bring in the holidays of all time, right here,” Lynch said.