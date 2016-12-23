Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Christmas Songs

The hymns and songs of the season are what make Carrie Underwood think of Christmas. And the more traditional, the better.

In a recent radio interview, Underwood talked about a handful of her holiday favorites:

“O Holy Night”

“It’s my favorite Christmas song. I mean, it just talks about the grandness of that night, and it’s just very powerful. And it’s powerful singing it, and to me, it’s always been very powerful listening to it,” Underwood said.

“The First Noel”

“I remember singing ‘The First Noel’ in our church. That’s one of those songs that you know because there are not a lot of words going on. Anybody can sing along, whether you know what it means or not,” she said, adding that as a kid she had no idea what it was about.

“Now that I’m older and can put a prettier touch on it, and actually sit back and think about it, it’s just one of those that has a different meaning to me as an adult.”

“Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Underwood calls this one a really good story. “It has a lot of good visuals with it. It’s just one of those that it’s fun to sing, it’s really nice, (and) it brings a smile to my face when I sing it. It talks about things that, as a child, you would understand, such as ‘dancing in the night with a tail as big as a kite.’ Or ‘voice as big as the sea’: stuff that kids all know.”

When Underwood was young and her grandmother was still alive, she remembers going with her family to visit a nearby nursing home to sing Christmas carols and pass out gifts to the residents. She’s hoping that her son Isaiah has fond memories of the holidays, too.

So far, his only holiday memories are of traveling, and Underwood hopes that that translates to knowing how important it is to surround yourself with your people at Christmas.

“Just the effort to go see family,” she said. “That’s what I want him to know.”