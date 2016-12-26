Two Engagement Rings and a Baby

You know it’s going to be a great new year for country music when the old year goes out like this.

On Christmas morning (Dec. 25), Kelsea Ballerini shared the best gift she received — an enormous diamond ring on her left ring finger and the Aussie who gave it to her, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

She revealed the news via social media from Australia, where she is vacationing with Evans.

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

At the same time, he tweeted …

Kacey Musgraves also woke up on Christmas morning to a ring and a question.

I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room😭 pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016

Musgraves tweeted of that bedroom, the ring on her left hand, and the two of them embracing.

Kelly, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter/musician tweeted …

I ASKED AND SHE SAID YES. Luckiest and happiest man in the universe today. I love you, @KaceyMusgraves. For all time. pic.twitter.com/rAVtu90CXT — Ruston S. Kelly (@RustonKelly) December 25, 2016

Even earlier in the day, Ashley Monroe shared her big — well, actually tiny — news. She is pregnant.

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016



Monroe’s husband of three years, John Danks, is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.