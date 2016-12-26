Music

Two Engagement Rings and a Baby

For Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and Ashley Monroe
You know it’s going to be a great new year for country music when the old year goes out like this.

On Christmas morning (Dec. 25), Kelsea Ballerini shared the best gift she received — an enormous diamond ring on her left ring finger and the Aussie who gave it to her, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

She revealed the news via social media from Australia, where she is vacationing with Evans.

At the same time, he tweeted …

Kacey Musgraves also woke up on Christmas morning to a ring and a question.

Musgraves tweeted of that bedroom, the ring on her left hand, and the two of them embracing.

Kelly, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter/musician tweeted …

Even earlier in the day, Ashley Monroe shared her big — well, actually tiny — news. She is pregnant.


Monroe’s husband of three years, John Danks, is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

