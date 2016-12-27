Jake Owen Is One #ProudPapa

Christmas 2016 may be over, but that doesn’t mean I am going to stop listening to Jake Owen’s daughter singing “Jingle Bells” over and over and over again. Maybe even every day until Christmas 2017. It’s just that heartwarming.

Pearl, 4, is singing her ever-lovin’ heart out on the Christmas classic, while Owen captures the performance on video and feeds her words of encouragement. She’s wearing a vintage jersey style T-shirt from the California ska punk band Sublime and is using a tambourine for some festive percussion.

When Owen posted the video on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 26), you could almost hear how pleased he was that his little girl is starting to show signs of following in his artistic footsteps.

My little rock star… Pearls first time singing in Daddy's studio. #proudpapa #nofear #christmascarrols A video posted by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:59pm PST