New Year’s Eve: Country Stars Ring in 2017 in Concert

Keith Urban, John Prine, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart and More Are On the Job at New Years

If kissing the new year in to live country music sounds good — and you have a partner that’s willing and able — country fans have several options for New Year’s Eve concerts. Nashville, New York City and Texas are just a few of the top destinations that will kick off 2017 with some live pickin’ and grinnin’.

In Nashville, Keith Urban will headline the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve at its new location at downtown’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Previously held on Lower Broadway, the free all-genre event will feature performances by A Thousand Horses, Charlie Worsham, Styx, Moon Taxi and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. A 15-foot-tall red Music Note Drop will descend from a 145-foot structure, culminating in a fireworks display and explosions of confetti at midnight.

For those who couldn’t score tickets to the sold-out Old Crow Medicine Show New Year’s Eve concert at the Ryman Auditorium, the band will perform an abbreviated set as part of an Opry at the Ryman show starting at 7 p.m. with Dom Flemons, Dan Layus and others.

Also in Music City, John Prine, Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves will take over the Grand Ole Opry House for a night of live Americana and country. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will headline two shows at Nashville’s City Winery. The Bluebird Café’s New Year’s Eve Show: In the Round will feature performances by hit-makers Thom Shuyler, Fred Knobloch, Tony Arata and Jelly Roll Johnson. The Station Inn will host a New Year’s Eve Party with The Grascals.

For the bluegrass enthusiast, Tennessee’s Fall Creek Falls State Park and Cumberland Caverns will host the Bluegrass Underground’s three-day Underground Countdown: A New Year’s Eve Experience starting Dec. 30. Vacation packages include admission to the New Year’s Eve Grateful Ball with the Travelin’ McCourys and the Jeff Austin Band performing the music of the Grateful Dead at the Fall Creek Falls Conference Center.

In Austin, Willie Nelson will headline the Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater with Ryan Bingham and Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. Bob Schneider will headline the Paramount Theatre, which is located less than a mile away.

Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton will each perform live from New York’s Times Square but on separate television networks. Rhett is among the 20 acts performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017. Mariah Carey, DNCE and Gloria Estefan will also perform live from the Big Apple on the ABC special.

Shelton represents country on New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly. The NBC special will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Jennifer Lopez, the latter of whom will sing a number from her Las Vegas production, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, live from Sin City.

Although this is by no means a comprehensive list of all New Year’s Eve events, here’s a quick overview of other Americana and country artists who will be working the late shift:

Avett Brothers: Bojangles’ Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Craig Campbell: Town Green (Duluth, Georgia)

William Clark Green: River Road Ice House (New Braunfels, Texas)

Eli Young Band: Billy Bob’s Texas (Ft. Worth)

High Valley: Queen Victoria Park (Niagra Falls, Canada)

The Infamous Stringdusters: The National (Richmond, Virginia)

Kid Rock: Scottrade Center (St. Louis)

Pokey LaFarge: Delmar Hall (St. Louis)

Nikki Lane/Jonathan Tyler/Paul Cauthen/Red Shahan: Granada Theater (Dallas)

Love & Theft: The Bluestone (Columbus, Ohio)

Jon Pardi: Cowboys Dance Hall (San Antonio)