Kelsea Ballerini: The Musical Truth That Almost Makes Her Uncomfortable

In the Washington Post‘s story about how Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” is exactly the kind of country song we really needed in 2016, Kelsea Ballerini explains why it means so much to her.

“I think that’s the song that encapsulates everything that people love about country music,” Ballerini told the newspaper.

“It’s a guitar vocal, it’s stripped down, it’s the truth. It’s the kind of truth that almost makes you uncomfortable,” she said, adding that she loved that singer-songwriter Lori McKenna was bold enough to write it and that McGraw was bold enough to cut it.

The song is almost exactly a year old, and it has already sold more than 1 million copies and been nominated for numerous major awards.

And McKenna, the song’s sole writer, agrees with Ballerini that the honesty in the lyrics can make you really feel something.

“Music in general … wakes us up from things we didn’t know we were feeling or shuts down things we don’t want to feel anymore,” McKenna said.

“I just hope in every song that I write, there’s a line that makes someone stop for a second and think.”