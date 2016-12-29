How Jon Pardi Avoids Being a Morning Drunk

Come New Year’s Eve, Jon Pardi will be the one hosting the NYE Throwdown at Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio.

But come New Year’s Day, he will be the one nursing a hangover, likely with a Bloody Mary in his hand.

“My hangover cure is Bloody Marys,” Pardi said in a recent interview about the day after the big night this Saturday (Dec. 31).

Then he added this warning: “But be careful,” he said, “because once you have a couple, don’t go to beer, because if you go to beer, you’re gonna start drinking again and you’ll end up a morning drunk.”

Pardi’s hair-of-the-dog advice is purely anecdotal, because there is no scientific proof that it works. The vodka may take the edge off of a hangover, but that is only temporary. And the vitamins and minerals you may get from the vegetables in the tomato juice probably aren’t enough to rid your body of the damage you did the night before.

Tickets are still available for Pardi’s New Year’s Eve show in Texas with special guests Midland.