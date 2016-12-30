CMT Hot 20 Countdown Highlights 2016’s Best Music Videos

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Keith Urban — these are just a few of the names that landed on the CMT Hot 20 Video of the Year Countdown highlighting the best music videos of the year. Hot 20‘s inaugural military entertainment special from Naval Support Activity Bahrain re-airs Saturday (Dec. 31) at 9 a.m. ET with host Cody Alan and performances by Big & Rich.

From Underwood’s sparkly, live concert performance of “Church Bells” to Shelton’s moody, black-and-white breakup song “Came Here To Forget,” the list is packed with incredible videos from the genres biggest stars.

Miranda Lambert’s highly anticipated comeback “Vice” landed on the list, as did Sam Hunt’s cinematic “Break Up In A Small Town.” Dierks Bentley makes an appearance not once, but twice on the list with “Somewhere On A Beach” and his duet with Elle King “Different For Girls.”

The countdown also boasts incredible videos from breakout stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne.

Morris’ “My Church” was not only a smash single, but also a hit debut video for the CMA’s new artist of the year. Ballerini soared in “Peter Pan,” while the CMA’s reigning duo of the year Brothers Osborne defied stereotypes and championed love with “Stay A Little Longer.”

The top five in descending order are Kenny Chesney’s P!nk collaboration “Settin’ The World On Fire,” Cole Swindell’s moving and powerful tribute to his late father, “You Should Be Here,” Tim McGraw’s emotional “Humble and Kind,” Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” and Thomas Rhett’s romantic “Die A Happy Man,” which won male video of the year at the 2016 CMT Music Awards in June.

The song won single of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in November and was written for Rhett’s wife Lauren, who also appears in the video.

Binge on the complete list here: