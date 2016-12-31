Dailey & Vincent Set to Become Grand Ole Opry Members

Award-winning duo Dailey & Vincent will become members of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11. Opry member Marty Stuart extended the invitation to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent following their Friday night (Dec. 30) Opry performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Known for their blend of bluegrass, gospel and traditional country music, the duo formed in 2007 following Dailey’s work with groups such as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Vincent’s 10-year stint with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

Five-time Grammy winners individually and three-time Grammy nominees collectively, Dailey & Vincent have won five Dove Awards and a total of 35 IBMA Awards, including three each as entertainer of the year and vocal group of the year.

“Country music needs you,” Stuart said in his invitation to official Opry membership. “Country music loves you. And the Grand Ole Opry welcomes you.”

“This is one of the most special things that has ever happened to us,” Dailey said, “We’re so thankful.”

“I have no words,” Vincent said. “I’m so honored. The Lord is so faithful to us.”

Crystal Gayle is set to be inducted into the Opry by her sister Loretta Lynn on Jan. 21.