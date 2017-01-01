He's Not Holding Anything Back This Time Around

Sam Hunt Drops New Music for the New Year

For Sam Hunt fans, 2017 is already off to a great start.

The “Take Your Time” singer rang in the New Year by releasing a new song titled “Drinkin’ Too Much.”





Hunt’s only commentary on the new song was one word: “Redemption.”

On the new track, Hunt returns to his signature “sing talk” style, opening the first verse with an apology:

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo

And I’m sorry people know your name now

And strangers hit you up on social media

I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio.”

We’re willing to bet this song is a direct message to the ex-girlfriend who inspired Hunt’s heartbreak hits like “Breakup In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me” from his Montevallo album.

It looks like the Georgia native is asking for forgiveness this time around:

“I know you think my dreams came true

Since you been gone

Singin’ these songs are just something to do

The only dream I ever had was you

Hope you know I’m still in love

It’s the kind you can’t fall out of.”

While Hunt has kept pretty quiet about his private life over the years, he’s not holding anything back this time around. He reminisces about bringing his former flame to the CMAs while they were still together, but that two years later he was “the one on stage, drunk, barely holdin’ on, on ABC.”

He goes as far as to call his ex out by name at the end of the song, crooning “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you. Nobody can love you like I do.”

We have a feeling the apology was well received.

Give “Drinkin’ Too Much” a listen:

