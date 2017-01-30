Kelsea Ballerini’s New Album Will Be Completed by Grammy Week

When Kelsea Ballerini heads to the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, her highly-anticipated sophomore album will be finished. She recently announced on social media that she was taking a break from her digital life to focus on what wants to say next.

“I share so much of my life on social media and I love the honest connection with the people that follow me,” she told CMT.com during the annual Grammy nominees party in Nashville. “But I feel like I kind of needed to stop for a second, think about this album and really get my head around what I need it to be for them. It’s been really challenging but good to kind of step away from that and make sure that my head isn’t cloudy while I’m finishing out this album.

“It’s all I’ve been doing this last week because the second that I step on the plane to go to the Grammys, I have to be done with my album,” she added. “I know it’s going to be a lot bolder, a lot lighter and a lot darker from the first one.”

Ballerini and Maren Morris will represent country in the all-genre best new artist category at the Grammys, airing live from Los Angeles. The last time two country acts were nominated in that category within the same year was in 2001 when Brad Paisley and Shelby Lynne were nominated with Sisqó, Jill Scott and Papa Roach. Ballerini and Morris’ fellow contenders are the Chainsmokers, Anderson .Paak and Chance the Rapper.

With a year that is stacked with two major tours, Ballerini said it’s kind of hard to talk any kind of wedding plans at the moment. Fiancé Morgan Evans proposed over the Christmas holidays, and the couple is still settling into being engaged.

But did she know what was happening when he started to propose?

“When he got down on one knee, I did,” she said. “But other than that, no. I was surprised but very happy. … We had talked that we wanted to be together forever. We knew very quickly that we were each other’s [soulmate].”

On Feb. 23, Ballerini starts Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour with Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson in Saginaw, Michigan. Then she and Brett Young join Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour starting May 26 in Bakersfield, California.