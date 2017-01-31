Keith Urban Cries Over Triumph of Love

When Keith Urban saw the film Lion, he cried.

That’s how good his wife Nicole Kidman is in the movie (She is, after all, nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress).

Urban called the film “really, really beautiful film,” and at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he explained why he was crying at the end.

“I always want to stress that so much of the crying is really more about the triumph of the film and the triumph of love,” Urban said. “That’s really what it’s about.”

The movie tells the true story of an Indian boy named Saroo, who is adopted by Kidman’s character Sue Brierley after he is separated from his biological family.

“I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and they both came out weeping and wanting to hug me,” Kidman said on the red carpet. “I thought that’s an amazing response to a film.”