Martina McBride: “All Female Voices Are So Important”

The third annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour promises pure vocal power with Martina McBride, Lauren Alaina and new additions, Post Monroe and Maggie Rose. The tour starts Thursday (Feb. 2) in St. Louis, and it serves as the extension of McBride’s Love Unleashed Tour.

During our CMT.com interview, McBride said she feels honored to partner with the Next Women of Country franchise as it continues grow with confident, fun and talented female singer/songwriters who are taking the country music world by storm.

Since 2015, the program has promoted national female-fueled tours featuring Lindsay Ell, Jana Kramer, Jennifer Nettles, Tara Thompson, plus 2017 Grammy nominees, Kelsea Ballerini and Brandy Clark. In Nov. 2016, 10 new acts joined the program including Rose, Post Monroe, Logan Brill, Jillian Jacqueline, Kree Harrison, Margo Price, Runaway June, Lucie Silvas, Caitlyn Smith and Jamie Lynn Spears.

“I feel like all female voices are so important,” McBride said during our CMT.com interview. “It’s a totally unique perspective on the world and I just feel like it’s a definite need that we have. There are a lot of females on pop radio. I heard on pop radio the other day because I was with my 11-year-old daughter, it said, ‘Coming up in the next hour…’ and they named off three – ‘Rihanna, Katy Perry and Adele.’ And I was like, ‘Hm. That’s something we haven’t heard on country radio in a while is three females in a row.’ So, it’s interesting.

“But it really comes down to disproving this ‘research,’ that other women don’t want to hear other women sing,” she added. “I feel like the only way we can disprove that is with a voice and your voice is, ‘Yes, I’m going to a show that’s headlined by a woman, by buying their music, by visiting their website and following them on social media — whatever it is I can do to support them.’ And eventually, those voices will be heard.”

Alaina is stoked to just travel with McBride and watch a master at work.

“I’m pretty excited to get to have VIP passes every night to a Martina McBride concert and she’s super nice,” she told CMT.com. “I got to sing ‘Anyway’ with her on American Idol and then I got to sing it with her at the stadium at CMA Fest. Now, I get to go on tour with her. I just think she’s so great, and she’s such a great example of what I want to do.”

Tickets are on sale now. Available through McBride’s website, VIP packages for select shows offer a meet-and-greet, Q&A session, autographed gift and premium seats. Her 13th studio album Reckless was released in April, 2016. Alaina’s sophomore album Road Less Traveled was released on Friday (Jan. 27).

Post Monroe’s self-titled EP and Rose’s The Variety Show Vol. 1 were released in spring 2016.

Here is a complete list of dates for the third annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour:

Feb. 2: St Louis (Peabody Opera House)

Feb. 3: Chicago (Chicago Theatre)

Feb. 4: Louisville (Palace Theatre)

Feb. 9: Pittsburgh (The Palace Theatre)

Feb. 10: Columbus (Midland Theatre)

Feb. 11: Nashville (Ryman Auditorium)

Feb. 16: Minneapolis (State Theatre)

Feb. 23: Indianapolis (The Palladium)

Feb. 24: Atlanta (Cobb Energy PAC)

Feb. 25: Hamlet, North Carolina (Cole Auditorium)

March 2: Durham, North Carolina (Durham Performing Arts Center)

March 3: Glenside, Pennsylvania (Keswick Theatre)

March 4: Lancaster, Pennsylvania (American Music Theatre)

March 9: New York (Playstation Theatre)

March 10: Lowell, Massachusetts (Lowell Memorial Auditorium)

March 11: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (Kirby Center)

Post Monroe will appear on every day except March 11; Rose will appear on all dates except Feb. 9—11.

