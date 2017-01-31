Maren Morris Reuniting With Alicia Keys at Grammy Awards

And Why She Texted Kelsea Ballerini as Soon as the Nominations Were Announced

Early Tuesday morning (Jan. 31), Maren Morris explained in two tweets what she’d been hinting around about on social media.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m performing at the #Grammys !!”

“AND I’m gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv!”

Morris and Alicia Keys previously performed together during an episode of CMT Crossroads which aired in December.

While the two singers come from different genres, they have something very important in common. Morris is nominated for the Grammy’s best new artist, and Keys won that award back in 2001.

Morris is also nominated for three other Grammys: best country album, best country song, and best country solo performance.

She recently told CMT Hot 20 Countdown that when she got the news about the best new artist nomination, she grabbed her phone and started texting.

“I remember when I found out that I was nominated and Kelsea [Ballerini] was nominated. I texted her because I was like, ‘Wow, I have never seen two country artists in the history of the Grammys be nominated for this category at the same time,'” Morris recalled.

It sounds like Morris’ mind is also a little bit blown over how everything has happened so quickly.

“I just never thought I’d see myself at the Grammys. I think that’s something you hope for down the line, but I just released this album six or seven months ago,” she said.

With all of her nominations, the odds are quite good that she will win at least one. And if she does, she said that she will probably pass out from joy.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t I haven’t even wrapped my head fully around the fact that I’m nominated.

“So if I walked away with a Grammy in my hands, I’d probably have to like lock myself in a room for a few hours and just have like a therapeutic moment with God.”