Maggie Rose and Post Monroe Join CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Maggie Rose and Post Monroe will join Martina McBride and Lauren Alaina on the third annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour, launching Thursday (Feb. 2) in St. Louis. The new tour is an extension of McBride’s Love Unleashed Tour.

“We are so excited to include more artists from CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise for this tour,” said CMT senior vice president of music strategy Leslie Fram. “It’s a great opportunity for Maggie and Post Monroe to share the stage with Martina and have the opportunity to be on such an amazing tour.”

Both acts are part of the newest CMT Next Women of Country class including Logan Brill, Jillian Jacqueline, Kree Harrison, Margo Price, Runaway June, Lucie Silvas, Caitlyn Smith and Jamie Lynn Spears. All 10 acts were added to the program in Oct., 2016.

Rose’s music has been a Music Row staple for the better part of the current decade. “I Ain’t Your Mama” from Cut to Impress was among country radio’s most-played songs by a solo female artist in 2013. Released in April, 2016, her latest collection, The Variety Show, Vol. 1 EP, features the infectious “Same Sky” and the moving ballad “Love Me More.” When she’s not working on her own music, she is producing the rising group, the Morrison Brothers Band.



Post Monroe are Whitney Duncan, Ashley Hewitt and Shelby McLeod. Lady Antebellum ’s Dave Haywood produced the group’s self-titled EP, which was released in May, 2016.Tickets for the new tour on sale now. Available through McBride’s website, VIP packages for select shows offer a meet-and-greet, Q&A session, autographed gift and premium seats.