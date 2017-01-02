Country Stars Head to Houston for Super Bowl LI

There will be no shortage of live country music in Houston, Texas leading up to Sunday’s (Feb. 5) Super Bowl LI championship between New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem before Sunday’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, while Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show.

On Location Experiences (OLE) and the NFL will host a pre-game party performance by Lady Antebellum on Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Champions Club in the NRG Center.

On Super Bowl eve, The Band Perry will perform at the 26th annual Party with a Purpose on Saturday (Feb. 4) at the University of Houston. The night will feature appearances by NFL stars from all 32 teams, and proceeds will support food banks to fight hunger in each NFL city. To date, the event has raised more than $25 million to fight hunger and provided more than 200 million meals for those in need.

Also on Saturday (Feb. 4), Clay Walker will perform a set at the Historical Texas Treasures’ Extravaganza of Stars event. The night will include appearances by astronaut Buzz Aldrin, heavyweight champions George Foreman, multi-championship wrestler Booker T and Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks, who sang the National Anthem at the 2008 Super Bowl. Proceeds from the event will be used to create films featuring the stories of Houston’s biggest successes in a digital format.

The four-day Players Party 2017, starting Thursday (Feb. 2), will feature sets by Jamie Lynn Spears, Montgomery Gentry, Danielle Bradbery, Tracy Byrd and Hunter Hayes.

Sam Hunt will also be in Houston on Thursday (Feb. 2) to perform at the EA Sports Bowl at the Club Nomadic. The night will include a set by pop’s The Chainsmokers as well as appearances by rapper 2Chainz.