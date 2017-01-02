Luke Bryan Throws Back to 2008 CMT Awards

In an effort to get his fans and followers to upload their own photos to his #LukeBryanFast page, Luke Bryan did something very memorable on Tuesday (Jan. 31) when he shared one of his own memories from nine years ago.

He threw it back to April 2008, when he was backstage with Josh Turner, with a guitar in his hand. He posted the photo on Twitter, asking Turner to name that tour.

Turner replied, “Begging for a Hit Tour!”





“And, yes, Luke’s pants were half-unzipped. He thought it was stylish back then,” Turner added. “I told him it wasn’t a good look.”

The photo wasn’t from an actual tour, but was shot backstage at the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville.