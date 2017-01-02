Carrie Underwood: Always Glam, Never Sorry

After a year of nonstop touring, this is what Carrie Underwood is most looking forward to now: “It’s all about not living out of a suitcase for a minute and sinking back into being home.”

That’s what she told Yahoo about her plans for the time off the road, saying what she wants to do now is go watch her husband Mike Fisher play in a few hockey games and just kind of chill.

“I felt it was important to just breathe,” Underwood said.

But that doesn’t mean she’ll be living in old sweats, with her hair thrown up in a messy ponytail and her face scrubbed clean of any makeup.

“I always wear makeup,” she said of her off-duty look. “Even if I’ve got five minutes, I will make it work, make it happen. It doesn’t take a whole lot to make me feel a little better, I have a bag that has my simplest makeup. I can bring it into the living room while (my son) is playing and sit at the table, and throw my makeup on. It takes 10 minutes.

“It’s a part of me. I won’t apologize for that, ever. I’ll just feel a little bit better about myself.”

And when she does need to be on, that’s when she can next-level her glam routine.

“It’s just more when I’m in Carrie Underwood mode — more concealer, more eyeshadow. Things just have to look — more,” she explained.

Her love of looking good started young, when she says she was kind of a human Barbie doll for her big sisters.

“I learned through trial and error,” she says. “A lot of error.”