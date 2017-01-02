Cody Alan Nominated for ACM’s National On-Air Personality of the Year

Cody Alan, host of CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan, has been nominated for national on-air personality of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

The ACM announced its radio award nominees Wednesday morning (Feb. 1).

Other nominees in national on-air personality category are Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas and Carsen of The Big D and Bubba Show, Kix Brooks of American Country Countdown With Kix Brooks, Lon Helton of Country Countdown USA and Tracy Lawrence of Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence.

The ACM’s radio station of the year nominees were also revealed in four categories:

Major Market: KKBQ-FM (Houston)), KMLE-FM (Phoenix), KUPL-FM (Portland), Oregon), WIL-FM (St. Louis), WKKT-FM (Charlotte), North Carolina, WSOC-FM (Charlotte), North Carolina

Large Market: KAJA-FM (San Antonio), WQDR-FM (Raleigh, North Carolina), WSIX-FM (Nashville), WSM-FM (Nashville), WUBE-FM (Cincinnati)

Medium Market: CKRY-FM (Calgary, Alberta), KAWO-FM (Boise, Idaho), KUZZ-FM (Bakersfield, California), KXKT-FM (Omaha, Nebraska), WIVK-FM (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Small Market: KCLR-FM (Columbia, Missouri), KKNU-FM (Eugene, Oregon), KTHK-FM (Idaho Falls, Idaho), WCOW-FM (Sparta, Wisconsin), WXFL-FM (Florence, Alabama)

On-air personality of the year nominees were also announced in the four market categories. The full list of radio nominations is available on the ACM’s official website.

The radio awards will be presented during the ACM Party for a Cause on April 1 in Las Vegas. This year’s ACM Awards takes place April 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.