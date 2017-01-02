Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off New Next Women of Country Live Takeover

The ladies are taking over CMT.com this month — and we love it.

Beginning Wednesday (Feb. 1), CMT welcomes back its digital music series Next Women of Country Live with exclusive never-before-seen performances from country’s rising female artists all month long. Each day in February, CMT.com will feature a new performance taped live from the CMT studios in Nashville.

Lauren Alaina, Cam, Maren Morris, Lucie Silvas, Mickey Guyton, Brooke Eden, Danielle Bradbery, Jana Kramer, Maggie Rose, Clare Dunn, Kelleigh Bannen, Carly Pearce, Brandy Clark, Ruthie Collins, Lindsay Ell, Courtney Cole, Cassadee Pope and Tara Thompson will all appear this month, along with today’s featured artist Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini couples warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia with the perfect amount of angst in the song “Underage,” a tune about the good and bittersweet moments of adolescence. It hits you right in the heart and takes you back to younger days. Check out the powerful and sincere performance below.



[ video unavailable on this device ]

CMT Next Women of Country launched in 2013 to shine a light on up-and-coming female artists changing the country music world. Next Women alumnae such as Kacey Musgraves, Ashley Monroe, Clark and Pope have gone on to achieve both critical and commercial success. The franchise launched a full-blown tour in 2015 and has since promoted female-fueled tours at more than 40 dates featuring artists such as Jennifer Nettles, Ballerini, Clark, Ell, Kramer and Thompson.