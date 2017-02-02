Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson Join the Grammy Lineup

Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson will each perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. The new lineup additions include performances by Chance the Rapper, STAX legend William Bell and bluesman Gary Clark, Jr.

Little Big Town are the reigning winners of the country duo/group performance category for “Girl Crush.” Their first Grammy win was in 2013 for their first No. 1 hit “Pontoon.”

Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is up for best country album, and it is the only country collection nominated for album of the year with Adele’s 25, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Justin Bieber’s Purpose and Drake’s Views.

They join previously announced performers Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

James Corden will host the Grammys live from Los Angeles on Feb. 12.