Nine Minutes of Miranda Lambert

Now that Miranda Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour is underway, and the reviews are starting to pour in, it’s pretty safe to say she is worth every penny.

And yet there she was in the bargain bin at Walmart.

In a new nine-minute interview with iHeart Radio’s Colton Bradford, Lambert talks about recently shopping with her boyfriend Anderson East. First at Costco, then at Walmart. And that’s when she found her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CD in the bargain bin.

“He was like, ‘Well, hey, at least you’re on sale,” Lambert recalled East saying.

A day off like that one is rare now that Lambert is back on the road, sharing her new music off her The Weight of These Wings double album.

And she says she is just starting to get the kinks worked out.

“It’s like riding a bicycle,” she said. “Your muscle memory kicks back in, and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is what it’s like to be on the stage.’ It’s a good adjustment. It’s something different.”

Adding new songs to her set list for the first time in a few years has been another kind of adjustment, and she says it’s pushed her out of her comfort zone in a good way.

“Honestly, it’s been an adjustment to do try to these new songs,” she said. “I don’t know that I was emotionally prepared to be singing them live. It’s still really fresh. Doing the songs live is a whole different ball game.

“But I feel like that’s my job. That’s what my fans expect from me – honesty — and I did it on this one even more than ever. I’m proud that I went there,” she said.

Lambert’s next tour stop is Thursday night (Feb. 2) in Providence, Rhode Island.