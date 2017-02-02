Exclusive: Lauren Alaina Performs on CMT Next Women of Country Live

Lauren Alaina is baring her soul in her brand new, exclusive performance for CMT’s Next Women of Country Live.

“I’m Doing Fine” is a story that will punch you right in the gut — made even more powerful because it is actually Alaina’s story.

It’s not been an easy road for the Georgia native, but now, all grown up and unafraid to tell her truth, she’s doing just fine.

“I’m Doing Fine” — and really her entire new album Road Less Traveled — shows just how much she’s matured as an artist and a woman in the last few years. And that voice is bigger and better than ever before. Whew!

Having overcome her own struggles and obstacles in life with such grace, honesty and humility, Alaina’s music and personality are now even brighter lights for those looking for a beacon of hope and inspiration.



[ video unavailable on this device ]

