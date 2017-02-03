The Band Perry Confirm First Pop Album

“We’ve made an album for you,” The Band Perry wrote on Instagram Thursday (Feb. 2), confirming their first pop collection. “Creating it has been the most exciting thing we’ve ever done.”

While the Grammy-winning band didn’t reveal a release date, the new album is called My Bad Imagination and it will include “Stay in the Dark” — a number they performed during an invitation-only preview of their new music in Nashville in July 2016.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in making it, it’s this – being yourself matters,” they added. “It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it’s important that you are.”

Their country No. 1s include “If I Die Young,” “All Your Life,” “Better Dig Two” and “Done.” Their most recent single “Comeback Kid” peaked at No. 39 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in Aug. 2016 and marked the first release under a new record contract with Universal Music Group in partnership with Interscope Records.

“Live Forever” was also the official song of Team U.S.A. at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Band Perry will be in Houston, Texas this weekend to perform at Saturday’s (Feb. 4) 26th annual Party with a Purpose at the University of Houston.