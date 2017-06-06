Ashton Kutcher, Johnny Galecki, Jada Pinkett Smith Are Presenters at 2017 CMT Music Awards

Music industry giants and Hollywood heavy-hitters will be mingling as presenters when the 2017 CMT Music Awards premieres Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Nashville’s Music City Center.

The lineup of presenters includes Ashton Kutcher (The Ranch), Clare Bowen (Nashville), Danny Masterson (The Ranch), Dustin Lynch, Hoda Kotb (Today), Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip), Johnny Galecki (Big Bang Theory), Josh Henderson (The Arrangement), Katherine Heigl (The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature), Kathie Lee Gifford (Today), Rachel Bilson (Nashville), RaeLynn and Reba McEntire, along with country music personality Bobby Bones and CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook.

Hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten, country music’s loudest night will see breakout stars Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett going head-to-head against country music veteran Keith Urban for most nominations at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year honor, will be revealed Wednesday (June 7) with voting reopening on CMT.com.

Music’s biggest stars will be onstage at the awards show, including Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Collaborations include Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, the Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne, and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.

There will also be a celebration of Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman’s life, featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks.

New acts Brett Young, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina and Midland will perform on the Firestone Stage.

For the first time ever, the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook, the star-studded, action-packed pre-show will be based around fan questions. To submit a question for your favorite artist, log into CMT’s Facebook and hashtag #CMTawards.

Follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.