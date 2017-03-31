Brett Eldredge Wins in Vegas With CMT Instant Jam

Brett Eldredge‘s CMT Instant Jam live at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas served as a pre-party leading up to Sunday night’s (April 2) Academy of Country Music Awards.

Thousands of free wristbands to get into the pop-up event were distributed within minutes after Eldredge first announced their availability on social media hours before Thursday’s (March 30) show.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Premiering on June 23, the concert special will showcase Eldredge’s raw energy live with a wild mix of his five No. 1 singles, plus his current hit “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and additional songs from his new album set for release this summer.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Each Instant Jam features live performances and captures all the excitement and energy as artists reveal to fans how to score tickets to an exclusive show in their area, while giving a behind-the-scenes look at the hours leading up to their concert.

Previous Instant Jam specials have featured electric live performances by Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker and Hunter Hayes.

Eldredge will perform on the ACM Awards show airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.