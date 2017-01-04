Thomas Rhett Turns to Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley

LAS VEGAS — Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley have a pretty good idea what Thomas Rhett should expect now that he and his wife Lauren are expecting two babies.

And the co-hosts of Sunday night’s (April 2) Academy of Country Music Awards were quick to give Rhett some very useful tips and words of wisdom when he asked them how they balance family and life on the road.

“I talk to Dierks a lot,” Rhett shared at an Outnumber Hunger event in Las Vegas on Friday (March 31). “He said, ‘Don’t be frightened if you start drinking four or five Red Bulls a day.'”

He and his wife are expecting a baby girl later this year and are in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

When he went to Bryan for advice, it was all about making the kids part of your home and work life.

“Luke told me to be prepared to expect a brand new normal,” he said. “It’s just been me and Lauren for four years. Luke said you basically just take your life and incorporate your kids in everything you do. And let them see the road and let them also live a very normal life at home.”

Rhett said he had already installed a crib on his tour bus.

“The biggest fear of mine is still being good at what I do here,” he said, “but also being a great dad, as well.”

They couple doesn’t officially have names picked out yet, but they are thinking about a family name like Thomas, John or James.

“You can’t really name a girl Thomas or John, but James is kind of cute for a girl,” was all he said.