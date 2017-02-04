ACM Awards: Florida Georgia Line Surprised With Early Wins

Lori McKenna Named Songwriter of the Year and More From ACM Party for a Cause

Florida Georgia Line and Lori McKenna were surprised with early ACM wins at the ACM Party for a Cause in Las Vegas over the weekend.

At Saturday’s (April 1) WME Bash at the Beach at Mandalay Bay, the ACM presented Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley trophies for single record of the year for “H.O.L.Y.” and vocal event of the year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw, bringing Florida Georgia Line’s cumulative ACM wins to eight. They are nominated in three more categories including entertainer, vocal duo and album of the year for Dig Your Roots.

Additionally, the ACM surprised Grammy winner Lori McKenna with her trophy for songwriter of the year award at Party for a Cause’s songwriter showcase on Friday (March 31) at The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort. She is the first woman to win the songwriter of the year category in the organization’s history.

Backstage at Saturday’s (April 1) ACM Party for a Cause: The Joint, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott was surprised with a cake for her 30th birthday. The band headlined the event with Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini and special guest Eric Paslay.

Earlier that afternoon, Charles Kelley hosted the sixth ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic at TPC Las Vegas with celebrity players Colt Ford, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay and Cole Swindell. The “scramble” style golf tournament raised funds and awareness for the ACM Lifting Lives’ Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, which provides immediate relief to those in need within the music industry.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The fifth annual ACM Party for a Cause took over over 13 Vegas venues leading up to Sunday’s (April 2) 52nd annual ACM Awards. Among them were the GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Toby Keith‘s I Love This Bar & Grill and John Rich‘s Redneck Riviera.

Below are scenes from the 5th annual event, which will support the ACM’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the ACMs live from Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

