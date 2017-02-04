Music

ACM Awards: Florida Georgia Line Surprised With Early Wins

Lori McKenna Named Songwriter of the Year and More From ACM Party for a Cause
by 4/2/2017

Florida Georgia Line and Lori McKenna were surprised with early ACM wins at the ACM Party for a Cause in Las Vegas over the weekend.

At Saturday’s (April 1) WME Bash at the Beach at Mandalay Bay, the ACM presented Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley trophies for single record of the year for “H.O.L.Y.” and vocal event of the year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw, bringing Florida Georgia Line’s cumulative ACM wins to eight. They are nominated in three more categories including entertainer, vocal duo and album of the year for Dig Your Roots.

Additionally, the ACM surprised Grammy winner Lori McKenna with her trophy for songwriter of the year award at Party for a Cause’s songwriter showcase on Friday (March 31) at The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort. She is the first woman to win the songwriter of the year category in the organization’s history.

Backstage at Saturday’s (April 1) ACM Party for a Cause: The Joint, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott was surprised with a cake for her 30th birthday. The band headlined the event with Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini and special guest Eric Paslay.

Earlier that afternoon, Charles Kelley hosted the sixth ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic at TPC Las Vegas with celebrity players Colt Ford, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay and Cole Swindell. The “scramble” style golf tournament raised funds and awareness for the ACM Lifting Lives’ Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, which provides immediate relief to those in need within the music industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer Eric Paslay, singer-songwriters Scotty McCreery, Charles Kelley, Cole Swindell, rapper Colt Ford, musicians Jacob Davis and Tracy Lawrence attend the ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic at TPC Las Vegas on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The fifth annual ACM Party for a Cause took over over 13 Vegas venues leading up to Sunday’s (April 2) 52nd annual ACM Awards. Among them were the GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Toby Keith‘s I Love This Bar & Grill and John Rich‘s Redneck Riviera.

Below are scenes from the 5th annual event, which will support the ACM’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the ACMs live from Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Lady Antebellum

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum celebrates her birthday backstage the ACM Party For A Cause: The Joint on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

Lori McKenna

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 31: Singer Lori McKenna performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: Songwriter Showcase on March 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for ACM) David Becker/Getty Images for ACM

Kip Moore

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Kip Moore performs onstage during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kelsea Ballerini

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Brett Young

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Brett Young performs onstage during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Drew Baldridge

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Drew Baldridge performs onstage during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ryan Hurd

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Ryan Hurd performs during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage) Mindy Small/WireImage

Eric Paslay

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Eric Paslay performs during the 5th ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage) Mindy Small/WireImage

Lauren Alaina

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina (R) performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: House Of Blues on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM) Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM

Dan + Shay

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musicians Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: House Of Blues on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM) Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM

Aaron Watson

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer Aaron Watson performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: Tailgate Party on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM

Dylan Scott

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer Dylan Scott performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: Tailgate Party on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM

William Michael Morgan

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musician William Michael Morgan performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: Tailgate Party on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ACM

Runaway June

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: (L-R) Musicians Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke andJennifer Wayne at the ACM Party For A Cause: Tailgate Party on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

Stephanie Quayle

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Singer Stephanie Quayle performs onstage at the ACM Party For A Cause: Tailgate Party on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musicians Jerrod Niemann (L) and Lee Brice perform onstage at the ACM Pool Party For A Cause on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM

Old Dominion

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musicians Matthew Ramsey (L) and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion at the ACM Pool Party For A Cause on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM) razer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musicians Brad Tursi of Old Dominion performs onstage at the ACM Pool Party For A Cause on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM

Big & Rich

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Musicians Big Kenny (L) and John Rich of Big and Rich perform onstage at the ACM After Party For A Cause: Redneck Riviera on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM