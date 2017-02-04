Britney Spears: The Lady Loves Country Boys

This time, Chris Lane was the chosen one.

At Britney Spears’ Friday night show in Las Vegas, she brought the country singer on stage to be her whipping boy. Literally.

It was during her song “Freakshow,” and Lane played the part of her plaything.

“When I woke up yesterday I had no idea my night was gonna go like this @britneyspears thanks for the spankin #britneyspears #britneyspears #pieceofme,” Lane posted on Saturday morning (April 1).

Lane met Spears at her meet and greet right before the show, and she ran the idea by him. He agreed, even though he didn’t know exactly what was going to happen. Spears just told him that her dancers would come to get him, and he just did as he was told.

But this wasn’t the first time Spears has plucked a country star out of the audience.

In 2009, at a Spears show in Chicago, Jake Owen joined her on stage for a song. He sat on the couch, and she kind of danced on his lap while she sang.

I know the two shows were eight years apart, but it does make me wonder if Spears has a thing for country guys? And if so, who will she invite on stage next?



