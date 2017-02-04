Music

ACM Awards: Sharp-Dressed Men on the Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Stylish Looks Heat Up Sin City
by 4/2/2017

The bright lights of Las Vegas didn’t hold a candle to the fashion statements made on the red carpet at the 52nd annual ACM Awards on Sunday (April 2). From traditional tuxedos to bold pops of color, country music’s leading men definitely made their mark. See some of our favorite looks.

Luke Bryan

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Co-host Luke Bryan attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Aldean

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Jason Aldean attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Sam Hunt

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Sam Hunt attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charles Esten

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist-actor Charles Esten attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Young

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Chris Young attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Brett Young

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Brett Young attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Thomas Rhett

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Thomas Rhett attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Co-host Dierks Bentley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rascal Flatts

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney of music group Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Brett Eldredge

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Dustin Lynch

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Dustin Lynch attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Jon Pardi

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Jon Pardi attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Easton Corbin

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Easton Corbin attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Keith Urban

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Keith Urban attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jake Owen

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Jake Owen attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cole Swindell

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Cole Swindell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Chase Bryant

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Chase Bryant attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Kane Brown

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

