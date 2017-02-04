ACM Awards: The Night’s Big Winners [PHOTOS]

Did your favorite artists hit the jackpot during the 52nd annual ACM Awards on Sunday (April 2)? Take a look at candid photos as the evening’s winners accept their honors.
Jason Aldean is named entertainer of the year.
Thomas Rhett gives thanks after winning male vocalist of the year.
Miranda Lambert wins female vocalist of the year.
Brothers Osborne celebrate their vocal duo of the year award.
Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year.
Thomas Rhett wins song of the year for “Die a Happy Man.”
Miranda Lambert wins album of the year.
“Forever Country” wins for video of the year.
Maren Morris gives thanks for her new female vocalist of the year honor.
Jon Pardi shares his thoughts about being named new male vocalist.
Brothers Osborne show off their new vocal duo or group award.
