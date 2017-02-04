Music

ACM Awards: The Night’s Big Winners [PHOTOS]

Reliving Winning Moments From the Star-Studded Show
by 4/2/2017

Did your favorite artists hit the jackpot during the 52nd annual ACM Awards on Sunday (April 2)? Take a look at candid photos as the evening’s winners accept their honors.

Jason Aldean is named entertainer of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer-songriter Jason Aldean accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett gives thanks after winning male vocalist of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Thomas Rhett accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert wins female vocalist of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne celebrate their vocal duo of the year award.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne of music group Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Kimberly Schlapman of music group Little Big Town accept the Vocal Group of the Year award onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett wins song of the year for “Die a Happy Man.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Songwriter Joe Spargur (L) and recording artist Thomas Rhett accept the Song of the Year award for 'Die a Happy Man' onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert wins album of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Miranda Lambert accepts the Album of the Year award for 'The Weight of These Wings' onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Forever Country” wins for video of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town accepts the Video of the Year award for 'Forever Country' on behalf of fellow winners onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Maren Morris gives thanks for her new female vocalist of the year honor.
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Pardi shares his thoughts about being named new male vocalist.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Jon Pardi accepts the New Male Vocalist of the Year award presented by T-Mobile onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne show off their new vocal duo or group award.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Musicians T.J. Osborne (L) and John Osborne of the music group Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don’t miss CMT.com’s additional coverage of the 52nd annual ACM Awards.