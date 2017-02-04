ACM Awards: The Night’s Big Winners [PHOTOS]

Reliving Winning Moments From the Star-Studded Show

Did your favorite artists hit the jackpot during the 52nd annual ACM Awards on Sunday (April 2)? Take a look at candid photos as the evening’s winners accept their honors.

Jason Aldean is named entertainer of the year.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett gives thanks after winning male vocalist of the year.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert wins female vocalist of the year.



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne celebrate their vocal duo of the year award.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett wins song of the year for “Die a Happy Man.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert wins album of the year.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Forever Country” wins for video of the year.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Maren Morris gives thanks for her new female vocalist of the year honor.

Jon Pardi shares his thoughts about being named new male vocalist.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne show off their new vocal duo or group award.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don’t miss CMT.com’s additional coverage of the 52nd annual ACM Awards.