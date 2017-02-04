Music

ACM Awards: Crowd-Pleasing Performances [PHOTOS]

The First Half
4/2/2017

Check out these photos of entertaining performances from the 2017 ACM Awards.

Sam Hunt performs “Body Like a Back Road”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley performs “Black”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Co-host Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Maren Morris performs “I Could Use a Love Song”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Aldean performs “Any Ol’ Barstool”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert performs “Tin Man”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Recording artist Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rascal Flatts perform “It’s Yours If You Want It”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus of music group Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keith Urban performs “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform “The Fighter”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Little Big Town perform “Happy People”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum perform “You Look Good”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of music group Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

