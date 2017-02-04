ACM Awards: Crowd-Pleasing Performances [PHOTOS]

Check out these photos of entertaining performances from the 2017 ACM Awards.
Sam Hunt performs “Body Like a Back Road”
Chris Polk/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley performs “Black”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Maren Morris performs “I Could Use a Love Song”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jason Aldean performs “Any Ol’ Barstool”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert performs “Tin Man”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Rascal Flatts perform “It’s Yours If You Want It”
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Keith Urban performs “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform “The Fighter”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Little Big Town perform “Happy People”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Lady Antebellum perform “You Look Good”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images