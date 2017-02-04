ACM Awards: The Winners

Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne Among Winners

Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Little Big Town emerged as Sunday night’s (April 2) winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s ACM winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett

Song of the Year: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur, songwriters)

Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year: The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year: “Forever Country,” Artists of Then, Now & Forever (Joseph Kahn, director)

Vocal Group: Little Big Town

Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

The following awards were announced earlier this weekend:

Single Record of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Vocal Event of the Year: Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Songwriter of the Year: Lori McKenna

New artist awards in three categories were revealed on March 14:

New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris

New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi

New Vocal Duo or Group: Brothers Osborne