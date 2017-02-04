ACM Awards: The Winners

Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Little Big Town emerged as Sunday night’s (April 2) winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Here’s a complete list of this year’s ACM winners:
Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett
Song of the Year: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur, songwriters)
Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year: The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year: “Forever Country,” Artists of Then, Now & Forever (Joseph Kahn, director)
Vocal Group: Little Big Town
Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne
The following awards were announced earlier this weekend:
Single Record of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
Vocal Event of the Year: Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Songwriter of the Year: Lori McKenna
New artist awards in three categories were revealed on March 14:
New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris
New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi
New Vocal Duo or Group: Brothers Osborne