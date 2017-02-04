ACM Awards: More of the Night’s Energetic Performances [PHOTOS]

There was never a dull moment during the 52nd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday (April 2), as country’s biggest names kept the audience entertained. Check out photos from the stage.
Kelsea Ballerini performs “Yeah Boy.”
Chris Stapleton rocks out on “Second One to Know.”
Brett Eldredge gets up close and personal with the audience during his performance of “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”
Luke Bryan slows things down with “Fast.”
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debut their new single, “Speak to a Girl.”
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris collaborate on “Craving You.”
Old Dominion sing “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.
Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley pump up the audience with “Flatliner.”
Reba and Lauren Daigle duet on “Back to God.”
Jon Pardi gets rowdy with “Dirt on My Boots.”
Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys had the crowd on its feet for “God, Your Mama, and Me,” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”
