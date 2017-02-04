Fun Photos From the ACM Awards Stage

ACM Awards: More of the Night’s Energetic Performances [PHOTOS]

There was never a dull moment during the 52nd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday (April 2), as country’s biggest names kept the audience entertained. Check out photos from the stage.

Kelsea Ballerini performs “Yeah Boy.”



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton rocks out on “Second One to Know.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brett Eldredge gets up close and personal with the audience during his performance of “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luke Bryan slows things down with “Fast.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debut their new single, “Speak to a Girl.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris collaborate on “Craving You.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Old Dominion sing “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley pump up the audience with “Flatliner.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reba and Lauren Daigle duet on “Back to God.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Pardi gets rowdy with “Dirt on My Boots.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys had the crowd on its feet for “God, Your Mama, and Me,” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Read more of CMT.com’s coverage of the 52nd annual ACM Awards.