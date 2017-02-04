Music

ACM Awards: More of the Night’s Energetic Performances [PHOTOS]

by 4/2/2017

There was never a dull moment during the 52nd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday (April 2), as country’s biggest names kept the audience entertained. Check out photos from the stage.

Kelsea Ballerini performs “Yeah Boy.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton rocks out on “Second One to Know.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brett Eldredge gets up close and personal with the audience during his performance of “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Brett Eldredge performs during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luke Bryan slows things down with “Fast.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Co-host Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debut their new single, “Speak to a Girl.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists Faith Hill (L) and Tim McGraw perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris collaborate on “Craving You.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists Thomas Rhett (L) and Maren Morris perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Old Dominion sing “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Whit Sellers, and Brad Tursi of music group Old Dominion perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley pump up the audience with “Flatliner.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Cole Swindell (C) and co-host Dierks Bentley (R) perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reba and Lauren Daigle duet on “Back to God.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists Lauren Daigle (L) and Reba McEntire perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Pardi gets rowdy with “Dirt on My Boots.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys had the crowd on its feet for “God, Your Mama, and Me,” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Music groups Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

